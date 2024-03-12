MG to celebrate centenary year at forefront of Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG has announced that it will be the ‘central display partner’ at the famous Goodwood Festival Of Speed this year.

The highly-anticipated Cyberster EV roadster will be taking centre stage ahead of it going on general sale later this year.

The two-seater made its public debut at last year’s Festival of Speed, marking a special landmark in the MG brand’s history.

The new roadster is a new generation of performance cars in the marque’s line-up. It is hoped that appearing at one of the world’s most famous car shows, held in the UK, will help bring the Cyberster to the fingertips of the world’s car enthusiasts.

This year’s event is also a tribute to the MG brand, which is celebrating 100 years one of Britain’s most popular car manufacturers.

Guy Piguonakis, MG motor UK commercial director said, “One hundred years ago, MG pioneered the creation of the popular sports car, turning dreams into reality for millions of enthusiasts around the world.

MG is celebrating it’s 100 anniversary this year (Source: MG/Joseph Harding)

‘We’re still committed to that founding vision of delivering accessible, innovative, and truly engaging cars. The new Cyberster underlines that commitment with a high-performance EV convertible which we hope will have the same impact as its much-loved forerunners.”

MG will also return to the famous hill climb in 2024 and will announce further debuts nearer the time of the festival, which takes place from July 11 to July 14.