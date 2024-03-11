Famous cars with connections to Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten heading for auction

Two significant cars that belonged to Lord Mountbatten and Winston Churchill will be going up for auction in Birmingham.

The first car – a 1975 Rover P6 3500S – belonged to Lord Mountbatten and has certainly led an interesting life.

1975 Rover P6 3500S was owned by Lord Mountbatten (Classic Car Auctions)

It was formerly owned by Hampshire police in Winchester before being resprayed black and used as the official staff car of the Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

It later changed hands and was used by the chairman of a county council before eventually being found abandoned in a pigsty in Eastleigh in the late 1990s

The car’s restoration consisted of new panels, a new engine, repainted in the police livery and given all its police equipment.

Prices are estimated to be around £15,000 to £20,000 when the auction goes live.

The second car belonged to Winston Churchill, during his stint as Lord of Admiralty. His 1939 Daimler DE27 Limousine was the first Limousine of its kind, but sadly a lot of the car’s history was lost during the Second World War, when the Daimler factory was struck during the Blitz in 1940.

1939 Daimler DE27 Limousine used by Winston Churchill (Classic Car Auctions)

However, a historical file that has survived confirms that in 1947 the Daimler was sold to the Iranian Embassy in London and was later purchased by the Irish Fine Gael party for their Deputy leader.

It then changed hands to Ireland, where it remained before selling at auction in 2016 for £12,500 – when it returned to England.

Its restoration consisted of £20,000 invested on mechanical works and external body parts to bring the Daimler back up to speed for when it goes to auction on March 24th with an estimated guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

The auction, at the NEC, takes place on March 24.