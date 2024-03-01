The new Brabus Rocket 1000 is a 987bhp four-door supercar

A new four-door coupe created by German tuning firm Brabus looks set to become one of the most powerful hybrid cars ever made.

Limited to just 25 examples worldwide, the Rocket shares its underpinnings with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe but has a number of mechanical upgrades to make it more powerful than its donor vehicle.

The Rocket has been upgraded inside, too

Powered by a 4.5-litre, Biturbo V8 linked to an electric motor, the Rocket 1000 is set to produce around 987bhp and a peak torque output of 1,820Nm.

Thanks to all-wheel-drive traction the Rocket will go from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds and can reach 186 mph in just 23 seconds.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre the Rocket’s body has custom-made front wings and a more expansive rear quarter that makes this four-door coupe 67 millimetres wider than the standard Mercedes GT 63 production car.

A new exhaust system is fitted to the Rocket

The rear consists of a multi-piece rear wing and a Brabus rear diffuser, which gives a clearer view of the carbon-jacketed titanium exhaust pipes.

Inside, a combination of black leather and synthetic fibre is used for the seats and headlining, while other parts of the interior feature a ‘heritage’ brand pattern with embossed ‘77’ logos are there to commemorate the year 1977– the year Brabus was founded.

Pricing for this very exclusive model is set to be around £385,000 or €450,000 which is £200,000 more than the standard Mercedes. However you’ll have to act quickly, with only 25 examples set to be made, it won’t take long for them all to be sold.