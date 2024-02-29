Maserati GranCabrio revealed with an electric model to follow

Maserati has revealed the next reincarnation of its GranCabrio grand tourer.

The GranCabrio is the drop-top version of its famous GranTurismo V8 coupe and will go on sale later this summer.

The main display incorporates the controls for the roof

From launch, there will be a high-performance Trofeo version, while a lesser-powered Modena version will come later. Finally, an electric Folgore version will follow.

The Trofeo model will come with Maserati’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged 542 bhp Nettuno engine- the most powerful engine ever fitted in the GranTurismo line-up. As a result, the 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds is only 0.1 seconds down on the coupe.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox and clever all-wheel-drive system that can de-couple from the front axle will come as standard while the fabric roof on the new GranCabrio can be operated at speeds below 30mph and takes just 14 seconds to lower.

The roof can be raised or lowered in 14 seconds

Wind and road noise should be kept to a minimum, thanks to the new roof being acoustically layered. It’ll also be available in a choice of five different colours to match the exterior.

As with the coupe, the interior will feature the same high-quality tech and features as well as a twin touchscreen panel and the controls for the roof are now integrated into the infotainment system.

More details of the GranCabrio are set to follow, with the all-electric Folgore model coming soon and will be the only open-top electric GT car on sale.

Prices are yet to be revealed but expect a slight increase in the standard car’s £165,000 price tag.