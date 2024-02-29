Ferrari celebrates 40th birthday of iconic GTO with legacy tour event

Ferrari will celebrate the 40th birthday of its iconic GTO supercar with its second legacy tour event later this year.

The first legacy tour event debuted last year for the F40 supercar, during which 39 teams explored a route from Forte dei Marmi through the Apuan Alps and Tuscan countryside to Maranello.

The GTO is one of Ferrari’s most iconic models

However, the second legacy tour for the GTO is due to take place from Val Rendena and teams will have the Dolomites to drive through this time to get to Maranello, which should make for a very picturesque drive.

Owners of GTOs, who are willing to take part, have to contact their local Ferrari dealership to apply for the event by the end of April 2024

The Ferrari GTO was the company’s first-ever supercar. It was styled by Pininfarina and came with the first longitudinal twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It was revealed at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show and instantly attracted a lot of potential customers.

The GTO featured a high-quality interior

The GTO name harks back to the original 250 GTO from 1962 and was the most valuable car ever sold at auction for £42 million in 2023.

Initially, Ferrari was only granted permission to build 200 examples for the homologated group B racer, but at the last minute, the changes to sport meant that subsequently Ferrari pulled out of the championship. Only 272 GTOs were ever produced and will be signed to the Ferrari history books as a classic alongside the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari.

The second legacy tour is due to take place between October 1st and October 5th 2024.