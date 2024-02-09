Abarth 600e revealed as sporty electric crossover

Abarth has revealed the first look at its new 600e – a sporty electric crossover that will be the firm’s most powerful car ever.

Based on the Fiat 600e, which will shortly arrive in the UK, the Abarth version gets a range of changes to enhance the performance and styling of this electric crossover.

The first-look image shows a far more aggressive presence than the standard Fiat, with more aggressive-looking bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels and a large rear spoiler. The launch colour Hypnotic Purple also helps this EV to stand out.

The firm says it’s been ‘designed to leave Abarth fans speechless’, and will use a 237bhp electric powertrain. Though full details are yet to be announced, it makes it the most powerful car yet from the sporty Italian carmaker, and brings around 70bhp more than you get from the Fiat version.

Abarth’s sporty crossover is based on the Fiat 600e. (Fiat)

Other changes made to the 600e include a mechanical limited-slip differential to improve handling and traction, while upgraded brakes and performance tyres are also fitted.

The 600e will launch in a special edition Scorpionissima launch edition, which will be limited to 1,949 units – the number representing the year Abarth was founded.

Abarth says the 600e is ‘undergoing final tests’ and will be making its public debut in Milan shortly when the firm begins filming a commercial for the new electric crossover. It’s expected to go on sale in the summer and will join the electric Abarth 500e and petrol 595 and 695 models.