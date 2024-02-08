Renault expands SUV range with new Symbioz crossover

Renault has announced that it will introduce a new crossover later in 2024, which is being named the Symbioz.

Set to be revealed in the spring, it is one of several new Renaults going on sale this year. The new C-segment crossover will slot between the Captur and Arkana in Renault’s increasingly crowded SUV range, and takes its name from the ancient Greek word ‘Symbiosis’, meaning ‘living together’.

Renault says that the name illustrates a car where ‘passengers are at one with their vehicle and environment’.

Details are still fairly limited, but Renault has confirmed that the Symbioz will only be sold as a hybrid, and it will use the same 143bhp 1.6-litre petrol-electric powertrain as the Clio, Captur and Arkana, which the firm promises will offer ‘low fuel consumption’. It will rival the Kia Niro and Toyota C-HR, too.

Renault also says the new crossover will be equipped with the ‘best technology it has to offer’, including a panoramic sunroof that can turn opaque to shut out the light at a press of a button.

The Symbioz is set to be unveiled in the spring in what is one of the firm’s busiest years in decades. Later this month at the Geneva Motor Show, Renault will reveal the new 5 as a retro-styled electric supermini, which has been eagerly-awaited for some time.

A new Scenic is one of many new Renaults arriving in 2024. (Renault)

Also in 2024, Renault is introducing the new Scenic as its first electric SUV, while a flagship coupe-SUV called the Rafale is also due later in the year. A significant update for the smaller Captur crossover is also planned for 2024.