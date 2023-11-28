Ex-JLR boss becomes director for UK-based battery technology firm

Ex-JLR boss and former Groupe Renault CEO Thierry Bolloré has been named as a director of UK-based battery technology development firm About:Energy.

Bolloré stepped down from his role at JLR at the end of 2022 and will now become responsible ‘for shaping About:Energy’s automotive and partnership strategy as the company continues to grow’.

Founded in 2021, About:Energy develops batteries using ‘high-quality data’ and already has some of ‘the world’s leading premium automotive companies’ as customers. The London-based firm refers to itself as a ‘spinout’ from Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham where co-founders Gavin White and Kieran O’Regan attended.

White said: We’re incredibly excited to welcome Thierry to our Board – his experience, credibility, and industry knowledge will prove invaluable as we continue to scale and support a growing number of customers.”

Despite being in existence for just 18 months, About:Energy has already secured grants, major automotive OEM interest and as of October 2022 has 13 full-time employees.

Thierry Bolloré, About:Energy board director, said: “Our industry is entering a crucial phase of its transition to electrification with battery modelling and development playing an increasingly important role in every OEM’s future product development strategy.

“In just 18 months, About:Energy has made remarkable progress with its pioneering approach attracting investment, research grants and securing significant OEMs as customers. I believe that as demand for batteries continues to grow, About:Energy is in a prime position to supercharge the industry and I am delighted to join the Board at this pivotal time.”