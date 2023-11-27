Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan to start from £5,750

Royal Enfield has announced that its updated Himalayan adventure tourer motorcycle will cost from £5,750.

Available from March 2024, the new Himalayan builds on a strong reputation set by its predecessor, which won fans worldwide for its value-orientated approach and strong reliability.

The new Himalayan will be available with a variety of accessories

The new model will be available in one of three different variants – Base, Pass and Summit – with five colours to choose from including Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt and Kamet White which all take their names from ‘elements of the Himalayas’. It’s got more power than before courtesy of a new liquid-cooled 452cc engine, linked to a six-speed gearbox.

B Govindarajan, Royal Enfield CEO, said, “Embarking on the creation of the new Himalayan, we immersed ourselves in the riding experiences of our community, engaging with globetrotters, explorers, and athletes. Informed by these insights and our own journey in the Himalayas, we retained the crucial elements of its DNA and worked on the areas for evolution in the new and evolved Himalayan which is absolutely purpose-built for the Himalayas.

The Himalayan is designed to tackle serious adventures

Royal Enfield has also fitted the Himalayan with its TripperDash on-board navigation system, which relays turn-by-turn instructions to the rider via a compact screen which is linked to the user’s smartphone.

Though still cutting rival adventure tourers on price by some margin, the cost of the new Himalayan does represent a £1,000 increase on that of the bike it replaces. However, the level of equipment has been upped while the rise in power will make the new Himalayan slightly easier to ride during long, high-speed sessions. It includes full LED lighting, too, along with USB-C charging for devices.