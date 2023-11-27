Ineos commences production of Grenadier Quartermaster

Ineos has kickstarted production of its Grenadier Quartermaster following the pick-up’s reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

The double-cab pick-up is being produced at Ineos Automotive’s site in Hambach, France, ahead of first customer deliveries next month. The firm acquired the facility from Mercedes in 2021, with a new semi-automated paintshop being completed alongside a bodyshop and quality centre.

A purpose-built pick-up with a versatile bed and the same off-road capabilities of the Grenadier station wagon, you’ll be equipped for any adventure.#goanywhere #4X4 #4X4life #offroad #GrenadierFOS75 #BuiltOnPurpose pic.twitter.com/8fnYH5l8Vo

— INEOS Grenadier (@INEOSGrenadier) July 13, 2023

Named after the senior military officer who looks after the supply and distribution of provisions, the new Quartermaster is built on the same platform as the regular Grenadier station wagon but adds in extra load-carrying ability.

Sitting atop a traditional box-section ladder chassis, the Quartermaster features a 3.0-litre BMW-sourced six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine with power sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Lynn Calder, CEO, Ineos Automotive, said: “The start of production for our second model line is another extremely exciting and important milestone for Ineos Automotive.

Production commences at Ineos’ site in France

“As part of the final sign-off process I drove a late prototype in both Spain and the African bush and it’s unbeatable off-road, combining the rugged capability and refined performance of the Station Wagon with the enormous load bay that can carry a huge amount of kit and cargo. It’s a great addition to our model line-up.”

The Quartermaster measures 305mm longer than the standard station wagon, while bringing a payload of up to 760kg and the ability to carry a standard-size Euro pallet at the rear.