Stellantis enters joint venture to help boost vehicle recycling

Stellantis and Galloo

Stellantis has entered into a joint venture with a leading metals recycler to help reuse and remanufacture cars once they reach the end of their life.

The car group – which is the parent company to brands such as Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Galloo, a firm which specialises in the recovery and recycling of old metals. It already processes ‘thousands’ of end-of-life vehicles, as well as waste electrical equipment and plastics.

The service, which will launch in ‘late 2023’ focusing on France, Belgium and Luxembourg, is expected to expand across Europe in the following months. Galloo will manage end-of-life vehicles for Stellantis, collecting them from their last owner and recovering parts for reuse, remanufacturing and recycling.

Stellantis has also stated that this joint venture will also offer its services to other car manufacturers.

Alison Jones, Stellantis senior vice president for global circular economy, said: “Making it easy for customers to recycle their End-of-Life Vehicles is a crucial element to reduce the environmental impact of our vehicles.

“Returning parts and materials to the value chain preserves scarce resources and helps our drive to reach carbon net zero by 2038. We look forward to implementing the program this year and quickly expanding.”

#Recycling is a key activity for #Stellantis’ circular economy business model. A joint venture with Galloo for End-of-Life Vehicle recycling will help preserve scarce resources, reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles. https://t.co/aSmON8ffpK #SUSTAINera pic.twitter.com/FcgKL5Jfbx — Stellantis (@Stellantis) June 5, 2023

Stellantis already has a Circular Economy Business Unit, which has a 4R strategy of Reman, Repair, Reuse and Recycle. This new end-of-life recycling service is expected to increase recycling revenues ‘10-fold’ by 2030 as compared to 2021.

Rik Debaere, Galloo CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce a new step forward in our long relationship first with Peugeot and Citroën, and now Stellantis, as we continue to lead the way in sustainable and responsible business by taking End-of-Life Vehicle recycling to a next level