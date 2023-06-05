Hybrid estate offers a lot of car for the money

The Suzuki Swace

First unveiled in late 2020, it now features design tweaks and two rebranded models, the Motion and Ultra, both lavishly equipped, and featuring a more powerful combined power output.

At just over £30k for the range-topper, it is a lot of car for the money, offering quality and reliability as well as advanced technology.

Exterior tweaks include revised grille and rear bumper, new LED rear lamps and Bi-LED projector headlights on this model.

The interior has also been tweaked with a new digital cluster, the centrepiece being the eight-inch LCD colour information tablet-style screen and an upgraded central 7-inch multi-information display, with the choice of three display modes.

The central display controls major functions such as infotainment and connectivity via wireless Apple CarPlay and wire Android Auto.

There is no navigation, which seems an omission, but with smartphone mirroring, the phone navigation can be utilised.

This model includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear parking camera and radar cruise control. The lack of a standard USB proved a bit of a problem for phone charging, so be prepared with connection adapters.

The 1.8-litre petrol engine with a power output of 97hp is combined with the electric motor which now delivers 70Kw, for a combined total of 140bhp.

This delivers extra pace with the 0-60mph time cut from 11.1 seconds to 9.4 seconds.

There is little compromise on economy with WLTP fuel consumption of 62.7mpg and 102g/km of CO2 emissions. The mpg seemed pretty close to the mark.

The interior too feels high end and features quality upholstery, with ambient lighting, soft-touch finish offset with chrome and silver accents delivering a premium feel.

It has room for five adults with a spacious interior with a huge boot area and various oddments trays, pockets and cupholders. The boot has a 596-litre capacity, which can be further increased using the remote lever to fold down the second row of seats for a flat floor and maximum stowage capacity of 1,606 litres.

On the road, the increased power is instantly noticeable and welcome addition and it is also equipped with an EV drive mode function where the vehicle is driven solely by its electric motor.

The car does sit low to the road with consequently benefits handling characteristics, and is designed to reduce body roll around corners, improving stability and contributing to a smoother ride.

It features a host of safety kit with new features like Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS), which monitors the driver to determine if they are inattentive, bringing the vehicle to a stop if necessary.

Safe Exit Assist (SEA) on the Ultra model warns if a door is about to be opened into the path of an oncoming vehicle and the updated Pre-Collision System now features motorcycle detection, and applies braking assist and automatic braking if needed.

Priced competitively, the Motion retails at £28,999 with £30,799 price tag for the Ultra.

Factfile