The vehicle boasts a bold, fearless design using sustainable materials

It is also pushing the boundaries with EV technology, including 800-volt battery technology which is double the industry standard of 400 volts, and in the case of this model with the optional heat pump system.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5

This system extracts heat from the outside air and compresses it which also increases the temperature of the air and that in turn is used to heat the cabin and also uses heat built up in the batteries. This obviously saves energy and thereby increases range.

For this year, along with the new 77.4 kWh battery, it has digital interior and exterior mirrors. Mounted on the rear spoiler, the Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) video, provides panoramic rear view visibility.

It is the first model built on the group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it offers excellent performance and super fast charging rates which means you can add 65 miles of range with a five-minute charge and charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

E-GMP allows the car to run with two motors offering an extra amount of power and torque as well as the option of 4WD.

Another practical addition is Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology, which allows for the use of mains electrical equipment, with a 220-volt plug is situated below the rear seats of the car

It looks the part with a futuristic design that could have come from a sci-fi movie with square-shaped parametric pixel lights at the front and rear dominant. Sitting on 20-inch alloys, It is all sharp angles and creases.

The interior

The interior also has a high-end, almost premium feel. Slightly minimalist, there is still a mixture of physical and touch controls with twin 12-inch screens dominant, one for driver information and the other for controlling smartphone connectivity, navigation and a Bose premium sound system.

The idea of moving the drive selector stalk onto the steering column does free space between the seats, aided by the sliding centre console, but it can be fiddly and can be obscured by the steering wheel.

Re-cyclable materials abound and the cabin feels light and airy. with everything well laid out and intuitive, with supportive seats and decent head and legroom while the rear seats also slide back and forth.

On the road it is rapid, particularly this model, which can hit 60mph in under six seconds, with three selectable drive modes. The battery placement means the car feels stable, with little evidence of body roll and the ride is smooth. One surprise was the relatively poor turning circle.

In practical terms, the boot offers 527 litres of space, increasing to a huge 1,587 with the rear seats folded.

Safety kit includes the Hyundai SmartSense advanced driver assistance system features, including parking aids, driver attention warnings, and seven airbags including a driver seat’s centre-side airbag.

Prices start at £43,445. No bargain basement here.

Factfile