Mercedes GLC Coupe revealed as stylish electrified SUV

Mercedes GLC Coupe

Mercedes has unveiled its new GLC Coupe – a more stylish version of one of its best-selling models.

Joining the standard SUV model, which arrived in its second generation in 2022, Mercedes has now pulled the covers off the Coupe version. Bringing a larger grille and more muscular look than its predecessor, key styling elements include a larger grille and new LED lighting at the front and rear.

All versions get a large central screen

It’s slightly longer and taller than the previous model, too, benefitting in boot space in particular, with the GLC Coupe now being able to carry up to 545 litres of luggage – 45 litres more than before.

Inside, the interior mirrors that of the latest C-Class, and brings the GLC Coupe a far more modern finish than its predecessor. There’s a main 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen, along with a 12.3-inch digital dial display, while an optional panoramic sunroof is available for the first time.

The new #MercedesBenz #GLC Coupé combines sporty performance with high efficiency. Now, Mercedes-Benz has extensively upgraded the standard equipment of its SUV family’s most lifestyle-focused model. It is only available with electrified drivetrains. More: https://t.co/aNEkTWhPPl pic.twitter.com/db8bU4wQSE — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) March 14, 2023

Some of the most important changes on the GLC affect what’s under the bonnet, with all models featuring some kind of electrification. The ‘regular’ engines now feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard, with petrol options including the GLC 200 and GLC 300, and the diesel models being the GLC 220d and GLC 300d. All versions are four-wheel-drive, too.

Above this sits the headline petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids, which are significantly enhanced over the previous car. Boasting up to 376bhp, these now use a 31.2kWh battery (a similar size to the Mini Electric EV), with all boasting an electric range of ‘more than 100km (62 miles)’. Optional 60kW DC rapid charging also means the battery can be charged in as little as 30 minutes.