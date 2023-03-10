MG4 takes UK Car of the Year title

The MG4 has been awarded the top spot at this year’s UK Car of the Year awards.

Unlike 2022’s event when four of the top cars were battery-powered, this year’s competition saw the MG4’s closest competition coming from vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines.

At £25,995, the MG4 is one of the cheapest electric vehicles currently on sale, yet it’s still able to return up to 281 miles of electric range. Inside, it comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system as standard, as well as a host of driver assistance systems,

? UK Car of the Year Winner – @UKCOTY Awards An expert panel of 27 automotive journalists crowned the MG4 EV from a final list of seven new cars highlighting its design, quality and outstanding value for money. pic.twitter.com/Q3gq9YDnBI — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) March 10, 2023

“The MG4 proves that electric cars can be affordable, practical and appeal to all areas of the automotive market,” said John Challen, director of the UK Car of the Year Awards. “Fully charged, it offers more than enough miles for most journeys, while the design and driving dynamics tick two other important boxes for consumers. A deserved winner for the electric future.”

Dacia’s seven-seater Jogger came in second place, followed in third by the lightweight Toyota GR86, which also won the Best Coupe category.

A flat battery means more interior space

Toyota also scored top marks in the Best City segment with its Aygo X coming out on top, while Kia’s Niro was handed the Best Crossover prize. The Lotus Emira was crowned as this year’s Best Performance model, while the Best Large Family award went to the Dacia Jogger.