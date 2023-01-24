Stellantis says it is ‘ready to go’ with hydrogen-powered vans in the UK

Vivaro-e Hydrogen

Stellantis says it has hydrogen-powered vans ‘ready to go’ and is preparing to roll out the first UK models in the opening three months of the year.

The carmaker’s UK boss, Paul Willcox, says that the firm remains committed to electrification but is continuing to develop other green alternatives.

Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Citroen, Jeep and Alfa Romeo among others, has already launched its first hydrogen light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Europe and plans are afoot to bring them to the UK.

It is hoped that the first trial vehicles will enter the country with selected fleets by the end of March.

Willcox says that, while there remain huge barriers around infrastructure, the company is well-placed to utilise the latest eco-technology.

He said: “’An absolute differentiator for Stellantis is hydrogen, because we are now currently the first to market in Europe with hydrogen produced LCV.

“It’s in-market today in mainland Europe and we are starting to trial that in the UK this quarter.

“We’re starting to bring across hydrogen trial vehicles with selected fleets this quarter and when the market is ready, we are ready to go.

Each hydrogen fill-up will take around three minutes

“Obviously there are a few hurdles to overcome mainly around refuelling stations but in terms of the preparation of the market, I think we’re in great shape.’

Hydrogen fuel cell technology in cars has been something manufacturers have been exploring for several decades, though due to such little amount of refilling infrastructure, models powered in this way have yet to really get off the ground.

Across the UK, there are currently fewer than 15 public places you can fill up your hydrogen car, with the majority of these in and around the south east.

Toyota remains one of just two car firms in the UK that will sell you an off-the-shelf hydrogen car, with its second-generation Mirai boasting an impressive 400-mile range. The other is Hyundai, with its Nexo SUV.

Last year the Japanese brand unveiled plans to develop a hydrogen fuel-cell pick-up at its Burnaston factory in Derbyshire.