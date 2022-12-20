Skoda broadens Enyaq Coupe iV line-up with three new models

Skoda Enyaq Coupe

Skoda has expanded its electric Enyaq Coupe iV range, introducing a trio of new models designed to sit underneath its recently introduced vRS flagship.

The Czech firm has introduced a new 80, 80 SportLine Plus and 80x SportLine Plus to the range, with all three available to order from January 17.

All cars get a large infotainment screen and plenty of standard equipment

All versions come equipped with an 82kWh battery – of which 77kWh is useable – delivering a range of between 320 miles in the 80x to 345 miles in the regular 80. Each Enyaq Coupe model also has rapid charging capability, meaning that a 0 to 80 per cent charge could be achieved in around 29 minutes when hooked up to the right charger. Plugging in at home with a 7kW plug will see a full charge take 13 hours.

Priced from £44,825, the new Enyaq iV 80 includes a range of standard features such as a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED front and rear lights. A large touchscreen with satellite navigation is included too.

Move up to the Enyaq iV 80 SportLine Plus – priced from £50,405 – and you’ll find a range of more dynamic touches, including 20-inch alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights as well as sport suspension. Inside, there’s a sports interior with Microsuede and leather upholstery alongside tri-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

80x models get all-wheel-drive

Then there’s the 80x SportLine Plus, which brings added traction and performance thanks to its additional electric motor mounted on the front axle which gives the Enyaq all-wheel-drive. It gets the same level of specification as the regular SportLine Plus, too. It’s priced from £52,505.