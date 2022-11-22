Mazda hints at new electric sports car as it details huge EV investment

Mazda has hinted at a new electric sports car as part of a new confirmation that it was investing $10.6bn (£8.9bn) in its electrification plans.

The Japanese carmaker has today revealed further information about its management plan to take Mazda up to 2030, as well as developing its electrification strategy, which will come as part of three phases.

In the first, taking place between 2022 and 2024, Mazda says it will ‘enhance technology development for the age of electrification’, and strengthen its US plant and ‘large product models’, including the new CX-60 and seven-seat CX-80, which is due on sale next year.

We're committed to accelerate electrification under our Multi-Solution approach, through new partnerships and the growth of new EVs. We will continue building exciting cars for drivers. Take a look at our Mazda Vision Study! #Mazda #cardesign pic.twitter.com/L3PumTSNss — Mazda Motor Europe (@Mazda_Europe) November 22, 2022

In phase two, brought in between 2025 and 2027, Mazda says it will ‘transition to electrification’, still using internal combustion engines as its base for profit, as well as pushing its battery development and technology.

Then in Phase 3, Mazda says it will undertake a ‘full-scale launch of EVs’, though the firm says it expects only between 25 and 40 per cent of its cars sold globally in 2030 to be EVs.

However, the brand stressed its cars’ driving enjoyment, with the last five minutes of the presentation including a video about the importance of ‘emotion’ and the ‘joy of driving’.

The Vision Study shares several details with Mazda’s past RX-7. (Mazda)

Including various clips of past Mazda sports cars, including the classic Cosmo from the 1960s and various generations of the firm’s well-loved MX-5, Mazda then showed a new digital concept car – boasting a design clearly taking cues from the RX-7. The unnamed ‘Vision Study Model’ features a long bonnet and almost supercar-like styling thanks to upwards-opening scissor doors.