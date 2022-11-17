Toyota unveils new bZ electric compact SUV concept

Toyota has hinted at a future new electric compact SUV with the reveal of a stylish new concept car at the LA Auto Show.

Revealed today, the purely electric model hints at a new model as part of the Japanese firm’s ‘Beyond Zero’ or ‘bZ’ sub-brand, following on from the bZ4X, which is just arriving in dealers.

The striking coupe-styled crossover could hint at a future replacement for the popular C-HR, and stands out with its sharp, angular design, with imposing crease lines and large LED light bars at the front and rear giving the model a bold presence. Short front and rear overhangs and a twin rear spoiler help to give the model a more prominent look.

The concept offers a particularly striking look. (Toyota)

Toyota says the concept car displays a ‘clean-vital’ design and that it is made from ‘low-impact, sustainable materials’. Eco-friendly touches include seat upholstery made from plant-based and recycled materials.

Toyota’s ‘Beyond Zero’ strategy isn’t just one that focuses on electric cars, as it aims to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 through alternative fuel powertrains, alongside the more conventional EV option.

This new model will likely make up one of the 15 new electric Toyota and Lexus models due on sale by 2030, as previewed by Toyota’s president Akio Toyoda last year.

A minimalist dashboard with curved displays features in the interior. (Toyota)