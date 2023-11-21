Former pupils multitude of careers earn school accolade for careers advice

Stourport High School won School of the Year at the Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

The award is given for going the extra mile in inspiring students to consider apprenticeships as a positive alternative to other education routes.

Students across the year groups experience a range of activities including assembly talks, workshops, careers fairs, guest speakers and are supported in searching and applying for apprenticeship vacancies.

Former pupil Georgia Little, a digital marketing and social media project coordinator, won Degree Level Apprentice of the Year.

The 23-year-old completed an apprenticeship with Wyre Forest District Council before embarking on a degree level apprenticeship with Kidderminster-based Citizen Communication Media Ltd two years ago.

Principal Sara Peace said: “We are so pleased for Georgia and that the dedication of our staff, notably Helen Harrod, our careers lead and work experience coordinator and Alan Bennett, head of year 13, has been recognised.

“We pride ourselves on working with our students to inspire them to lead brilliant lives by opening their minds to the huge range of careers and opportunities that exist and supporting them in making the right choice.”

The annual awards ceremony, held at The West Midland Safari Park, was hosted by TV comedy star Lucy Porter.

It brought together more than 300 businesses, apprentices, schools and training providers to celebrate outstanding contributions in the support and delivery of apprenticeships.

Other school finalists were Hanley Castle High School and Malvern’s Chase High School.