I stepped inside a restaurant that could make you fall off your favourite diet

There’s a fun park, albeit there are no rides there that are likely to challenge the UK record for being the tallest, fastest, or most spectacular.

Each weekend, the town welcomes hoards of people from all over, as they descend in search of fun times.

The arcades fill up as fun-seekers fritter away hard-earned money in search of three cherries and as pubs fill with those ready to make merry.

There are plenty of characters, too.

There’s a canal and small marina, that gives Stourport it’s own version of the high life.

And while the boats that feature are hardly of the sort you’d see at Cannes, there’s an air of working-class aspiration about a town that welcomes day-trippers and holiday-makers.

Even if the latter are generally folk who travel less than 20 miles for their annual break, rather than going anywhere near a train or plane.

Not that beauty is in the eye of every beholder. Those who Google the question: ‘Is Stourport any good’ are greeted with a selection of brutal reviews. It’s described by some as a town with ‘no relevant history or culture’ while another resident was more critical, offering the following assessment.

“If you want the south but 70 years ago, Stourport is the place for you! Don’t want any modern shops and just want charity shops and old people’s homes? Well this is the place for you!”

So there you have it. If you trawl further to find out about the town’s gastronomic culture, on our good friend TripAdvisor, you’ll be greeted with a battery of cafes, pubs, kebab houses, curry houses, and similar.