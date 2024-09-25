High school to showcase facilities and opportunities at open evening

The showcase event on Thursday, 26 September, from 5pm until 7pm, will highlight the extensive range of opportunities at the Minster Road school for those looking to apply for a secondary school place for September 2025.

There is no need to book and introductory talks will be presented by acting headteacher Dr Lizzy Ford at 5pm, 5.30pm and 6pm followed by tours of the school led by current students.

There will be the chance to meet staff and for prospective students to take part in a host of activities including science experiments and maths challenges. The faculty of modern foreign languages will be running a continental café and student musicians will be busking around the site.

Dr Ford said: “We are an inclusive school, providing personalised learning for all our students and pride ourselves on the range of subjects taught, our special needs provision, sixth form college and extra-curricular clubs and activities to develop the whole child.

“We also provide each student with their own Chromebook, ensuring online study and research is always available for all of them.”

The school is becoming a centre for sporting excellence with elite post-16 programmes in rugby and basketball, and is now developing a netball programme.

New rugby pitches opened earlier this year, with the latest hi-tech 4G all-weather surfaces. The school also boasts a national standard basketball arena, two other artificial grass pitches, access to an athletics track, a velo track, netball dome and a fitness gym.

New music studios also opened this year, adding to a multi-million pound campus development, which has also seen the addition of a new sixth form centre and new blocks for science, maths and English.

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and acting chief executive Matthew Carpenter said: “We look forward to greeting visitors to the open evening to learn about our child-centred ethos and to tour our stand-out facilities, which support both the academic performance and wellbeing of our students.”

By Sarah Beadsworth - Contributor