Two Stourport youths arrested for allegedly trading knives online - among to face charge in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youths are thought to be among the first in the UK to be charged with for an offence of selling weapons online.

They have been charged with multiple offences in relation to the sale of knives and weapons on social media following raids at two separate addresses in the town by West Mercia and Merseyside Police officers on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said the arrests followed a Merseyside investigation.

One youth was charged with publishing material suggesting that a knife was suitable for combat, offering for sale an offensive weapon, possessing an offensive weapon in private place and possessing a knife for the purpose of sale.

The second youth was charged with publishing material suggesting that a knife was suitable for combat, offering for sale an offensive weapon, five counts of possessing an offensive weapon in private place and possessing a knife for the purpose of sale.

The youths, who cannot be named due to being under 18, were both due to appear before magistrates.