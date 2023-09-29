Impressive armed forces style mural adorns pub that's spent years helping military charities

By Paul JenkinsStourportPublished: Comments

A Stourport pub has become the focal point of the town after a military themed mural was painted on its walls.

Part of the mural on the Black Star pub, Stourport
Part of the mural on the Black Star pub, Stourport

Maria and Andy Gooding, of the Black Star Pub celebrate their nine year anniversary next month and as it is located next to the cenotaph in Stourport, they have always had a lone soldier painted at the front.

Now they have done even better courtesy of artist Gaz Way who has covered the Mitton Street hostelry with the mural, which includes RAF fighter planes, tanks and images of all of the armed forces in its design.

Gaz, who used to run Beards Ink tattoo studio in the town is a self taught artist and spent around 23 hours in total painting the pub, working to a remit which was to reflect the location of the pub and done in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Licensees Maria and Andy Gooding and artist Gaz Way outside the newly decorated Black Star Pub
A picture of the RAF Spitfire on the wall of the Black Star Pub

The artist still does private tattoo work but said he wanted to branch out and when he was asked by Maria and Andy to help out, didn't hesitate.

He said: "These two have done a lot for charity, not just military charities but others and they have been a real presence both in the pub and in the town since they took over the Black Star nine years ago.

"I was only too happy to put the work in and work to the designs they wanted – I think and hope the result is pretty spectacular and there has been plenty of positive feedback both in shops and in the pub where I have had to refuse many drinks being brought me.

"It was a really enjoyable thing to do – I had been looking to expand the artwork and don't run an open tattoo studio now although I still keep the shop on for private work."

Mural art on the side of the Black Star Pub, Stourport
The outside of the Black Star pub in Stourport

Maria said: "It is a wonderful piece of work, Gaz has it spot on to what we wanted and it has become a real talking point in the town.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone next month for our anniversary party then marking Remembrance Sunday in November in a pub that is really fir for the occasion."

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Business
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News