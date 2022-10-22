Riverside development site with permission to build houses to go under the hammer

The proposed site in Stourport-on-Severn. Photo: Google

Colin Totney, land and development surveyor at Bond Wolfe, said: “The broad range of lots we have been asked to sell at auction is proof – in any were needed – of the strong demand across the market.

“From parcels of land in prime residential areas to ground rents providing long-term income, we see investors and developers from across the UK – and overseas – lining up to take part in our livestreamed auction.

“I predict some extremely competitive bidding, with these lots offering the potential for good returns on investment.”

A guide price of more than £180,000 has been set for the land land adjacent to 7 Hartlebury Road, Stourport-on-Severn. Planning permission has been granted for two detached houses on a fifth of an acre of land that backs on to the River Stour.

Planning permission also exists for a pair of shovel-ready sites at Phoenix Rise, Darlaston, near Walsall. With a guide price of more than £125,000, the scheme envisages one three-bedroomed detached house and a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached homes.

The site also has approval, under planning permission granted by Walsall Council in 2018, for 14 new parking spaces for nearby flats. The site has been cleared and levelled and is now ready for the foundations.