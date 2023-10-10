Three men arrested and charged following drug warrants

The three men were seen at Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Sammad Ali, Mohammed Dildar and Anthony Clarke appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being arrested on class A drug offences after a series of warrants were carried out on Monday

The 25-year-old Ali, of Arthur Street in Birmingham, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply of crack and heroin, while the 27-year-old, of Ash Road in Birmingham, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Clarke, aged 57 and of Elmley Close in Malvern, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin and permitting the use of his premises for the sale of crack and heroin.

The three men have been remanded in custody following their appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

"The charges are in relation to warrants at an address in Malvern and at two addresses in Birmingham yesterday.