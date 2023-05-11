Woman in 50s rescued from Kidderminster canal by firefighters

The patient was rescued from Debdale Lock in Cookley last night.

Fire crews were called to Debdale Lock in Cookley at 9.32pm last night to help the woman out of the canal.

Ambulance crews found the female already out of the water when they arrived. The patient, who declined hospital treatment, was discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews from Wyre Forest Fire Station, the Water First Responders from Wyre Forest, boat crews from Evesham and Worcester and the incident support unit and drone from Wyre Forest were called at 9.32pm on 10 May to a rescue from water at Debdale Lock in Cookley.

"A female casualty in her 50s was rescued from a canal by fire service personnel and was handed over to the ambulance service. Police were also in attendance.

"The incident was marked as pending closure at 10.57pm."

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.35pm to reports of a patient in a canal in Cookley, Kidderminster.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one female patient who was already out of the water.