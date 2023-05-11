Road in village near Kidderminster and Bewdley to stay shut for several more hours due to serious crash

It happened outside the Duke William Inn on the A456 in Callow Hill, Rock, a village near to Bewdley and Kidderminster.

Motorists have been told to find an alternative route. The incident was reported at around 1am and as of 6am, officers said the route would remain closed until the afternoon.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Sadly this collision is ongoing and the road is likely to remain closed until this afternoon."

More details to follow.

