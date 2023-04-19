Partnership work helps locate more illegal tobacco

A large number of cigarettes were found in a bin outside. Photo: Worcestershire Trading Standards

The partnership exercise between Worcestershire Trading Standards and Kidderminster Police saw officers from both visiting shops which had previously been raided for illegal tobacco on Tuesday.

More illegal tobacco was found during this exercise at one shop, with cigarettes found in the bin outside in plastic bags, while another shop was selling oversized vapes, measuring in at 4000 puffs over the legal maximum tank size.

A spokesman for Worcestershire Trading Standards said: "Officers were out again in Kidderminster yesterday with Kidderminster Police, visiting shops we seized #illegal #tobacco from the day before.

"More were found and seized, this time in the bin.

"We also found oversized vapes at another shop, at 4000 puffs, well over legal maximum tank size."

Oversized vapes were also found in shops across Kidderminster as well. Photo: Worcestershire Trading Standards

Kidderminster Police officers also managed to seize a car with no tax for 12 months and located a man wanted on warrant.

A spokesman for Kidderminster Police said: "Great teamwork because as well as seized cigarettes, we also seized a vehicle with no tax for 12 months.