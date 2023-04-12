Notification Settings

Churchwarden honoured to receive royal Maundy Money gift

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

A Wyre Forest churchwarden has been recognised for his years of service by being awarded a special royal gift.

The Maundy Money is given by the King in recognition of those who have given exemplary Christian service to church and community over many years.
Michael Gough from Stone Church in Kidderminster was among 74 people to receive Maundy Money from King Charles in recognition of their exemplary Christian service to church and community over many years.

The 81-year-old travelled to York Minister to receive the gift, which is traditionally given to the same number of men and women as the monarch’s age.

The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday goes back to at least the 4th Century and in this country, the first record of the monarch doing it is in 1213.

The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word meaning ‘Commandment’.

Michael Gough enjoys his trip to York Minister to receive his Maundy Money

As Lord High Almoner, the Bishop of Worcester Right Reverend Bishop John Inge was present at the service to help distribute the Maundy Money and said: “This year’s Royal Maundy will be a very special one as The King’s first and York Minster is a magnificent setting for it.

"I am delighted that Michael, who has given such exemplary service in the Diocese of Worcester, will be among those honoured.”

Mr Gough has served as churchwarden at Stone Church for more than 30 years, following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather.

He was also a school Governor for more than 20 years, a parish councillor for 36 years and served as a Justice of the Peace in the youth, adult and family courts.

He has lived in Stone all his life, leaving school at 15 to join the family farm where he continues to work, and is also Chair of the Hagley, Halesowen and Kidderminster branch of the National Farmers Union.

He said: “It is a huge honour to have been chosen to receive these first coins in our new King’s name.

"I received a letter around a month ago from the Lord Chamberlain’s office and was very surprised and humbled to be asked.

"I have always tried to help people as a service to the community and it will be exciting to meet HM The King and the Queen Consort and be a part of the Maundy Thursday service.”

