Work starts on dozens of new homes on the outskirts of Kidderminster

Work has started on a new housing development off Husum Way

A total of 48 new homes are being built off Husum Way.

Affordable housing specialist Living Space secured planning permission from Wyre Forest District Council for the development with associated access and parking, open space and landscaping.

The 5.2 acre parcel of agricultural land was allocated for housing in the adopted Wyre Forest district local plan.

Paul Breen, managing director of Living Space, said: “We are delighted to have started on site, and very much looking forward to working with Community Housing on the delivery of much needed, quality affordable homes in Kidderminster.

“This is our first venture with Community Housing and the development will include homes for shared ownership and affordable rent, along with various financial contributions to the local economy.”

Worcestershire-based Community Housing is a registered social housing provider delivering a variety of homes and housing-related services to tenants and residents.

Matt Cooney, chief executive of Community Housing, said: “We are looking forward to the construction of new affordable, high-quality homes, which will compliment the existing community while tackling local housing need.

“The provision of a higher number of social rented homes has been made possible by the enhanced level grant agreed by Homes England.”

A total of 94 parking spaces will be provided.