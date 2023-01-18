Police and family 'really worried' over missing 23-year-old last seen in Kidderminster

Hakan has gone missing from Aston but also has links to Tyseley.
Officers said he was last known to be in Kidderminster.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Hakan's family are really worried for him. The 23-year-old is possibly wearing a long black coat. If you see him, or have info that could help call 999."
