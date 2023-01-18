Notification Settings

Police and family 'really worried' over missing 23-year-old last seen in Kidderminster

By Emma Walker

The family of a missing 23-year-old are 'really worried' for him after he was last known to be in Kidderminster, police say.

Have you seen Hakan? He was last seen in Kidderminster
Hakan has gone missing from Aston but also has links to Tyseley.

Officers said he was last known to be in Kidderminster.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Hakan's family are really worried for him. The 23-year-old is possibly wearing a long black coat. If you see him, or have info that could help call 999."

