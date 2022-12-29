Two taken to hospital after crash near Kidderminster

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called to a collision involving two vehicles in Parkgate Road, Wolverley, just before 10.30am on Thursday.
The fire service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles and crews made the scene safe.
There were four casualties who were discharged at scene and two people were taken to hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
