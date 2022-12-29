Notification Settings

Two taken to hospital after crash near Kidderminster

By Lisa O'Brien

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash near Kidderminster.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called to a collision involving two vehicles in Parkgate Road, Wolverley, just before 10.30am on Thursday.

The fire service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles and crews made the scene safe.

There were four casualties who were discharged at scene and two people were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

