Cancellations to train services between Worcester Foregate Street and Kidderminster as emergency services called to scene

West Midlands Railway said 'all lines were blocked' on Wednesday morning due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway.
Replacement buses are running.
British Transport Police has been contacted for more information.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) December 21, 2022
🚧 Cancellations to services between Worcester Foregate Street and Kidderminster: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Worcester Foregate Street and Kidderminster all lines are blocked.
ℹ https://t.co/lfhWB9uVB0