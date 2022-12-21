Notification Settings

Cancellations to train services between Worcester Foregate Street and Kidderminster as emergency services called to scene

By Lisa O'Brien

Commuters are being warned of cancellations to train services between Worcester Foregate Street and Kidderminster.

West Midlands Railway said 'all lines were blocked' on Wednesday morning due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway.

Replacement buses are running.

British Transport Police has been contacted for more information.

