Charity concert being held in memory of popular singer

John Watkins with fellow members of the choir

Kidderminster Male Choir are teaming up with The Valentines in honour of one of their founder members, Judy Watkins, who died of cancer earlier this year.

Her husband John, himself a former male choir member, has organised the singing extravaganza, which will also feature the Starlight Singers, on Saturday, October 29 - on what would have been her 80th birthday.

Mr Watkins enlisted the support of Don McLean, best known as host of the iconic 70s children’s TV programme Crackerjack, and the concert will raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Peter Tomlinson, former presenter of another ground-breaking children’s TV programme, Tiswas, and chairman of the charity’s Wyre Forest Fundraising Committee, will perform the opening introductions.

Mr Tomlinson, whose wife, Dr Ali Summers, died of cancer in 2020, said: "I know Don from way back and it will be good to see him again.

"It is an honour for me to be invited by John to introduce the evening and again creep that little bit nearer the £1 million mark in remembrance of both our wives, sadly lost to cancer."

The Wyre Forest committee has raised almost £950,000 since it was established more than 50 years ago.