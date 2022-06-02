Royal Worcestershire florist creates Jubilee tribute at Kidderminster hotel

Worcestershire florist Alison Gainford

Alison Gainford, founder of Lili Floral Art in Tardebigge, Redditch, was commissioned to design special tributes at the entrances of three properties within the Eden Hotel Collection, including Brockencote Hall Hotel.

Alison, whose floral arrangements were seen by millions when the Queen’s Speech was broadcast from Buckingham Palace on Christmas Day in 2012, has created a classical bespoke arrangement to complement a Jubilee wedding at the Victorian country manor hotel near Kidderminster.

The florist, who has 33 years’ experience said: “The bride, who is getting married over the Bank Holiday weekend at Brockencote Hall, is delighted and very excited to see the finished arrangement I’ve designed and been working on for the Platinum Jubilee.

"It is very classical with fresh white hydrangeas, roses and eucalyptus at the hotel entrance around the portico.

She added: "I love working with Eden Hotel Collection and I love the Queen too! I was due to be presented to her at Buckingham Palace in 2012, but just missed on the royal handshake as she was called out to deal with an urgent crisis. But I can say I have the honour of being in the same room as her."

Four-star Brockencote Hall Hotel, located in Chaddesley Corbett, has marked the Platinum Jubilee with a string of festivities to help staff and guests celebrate in style, and even took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy Project which saw staff plant a Conference Pear Tree in the grounds of the hotel.

Among the events is a special Platinum Jubilee party on Sunday, June 5, from 2pm, which includes a seven-course afternoon tea experience at the award-winning 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Chaddesley.

A Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea is also available throughout May and June, where guests can enjoy afternoon tea, including a fizzy glass of Veuve Cliquot Champagne.