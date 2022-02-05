Kidderminster Harriers fans dreaming of cupset against Premier League giants West Ham

Broc Dawson with left, Chloe and Harry Lawley are very excited ahead of the match

Fans wearing red and white have been gathering at the club's ground on Saturday morning, eagerly awaiting the clash against the Premier League side.

A win would see the Harriers reach the fifth round 28 years after they last achieve the feat – and dump out a Hammers side that sits fifth in the top league.

Fans are remaining upbeat with the hope of the Kidderminster side winning 2-1, but have said they remain immensely proud of the team, whatever the result.

Lewis Bladen, from Stourbridge, who was with his nine-year-old son Eddie Bladen and friend Rob Gamston, said: "I'm really excited for it. We've been looking forward to it all week, it's a massive game.

"We're really proud of the players and the manager, the coaching staff, and all the staff who have got us to this point.

"It's been buzzing all week, most people have been wishing away the week just to get to the game today.

"We've started supporting the team this year – Rob was the one who got us into it. The cup run has been really great to see. There's been a fantastic atmosphere – there was a fantastic atmosphere at Reading too."

Andy Smith, from Wolverhampton, was with his 11-year-old son Ollie, said: "I think we've got a good chance the way we're playing, but it'll be tough against a Premier League team.

"It's been really great (the cup run). The atmosphere has been fantastic this season. Everyone is behind the club, the community is coming together, and there's a real momentum building with the team."

John Dixon, who was selling half-and-half football scarves near Kidderminster railway station, said they were selling well – and they were a limited-edition souvenir that fans enjoyed. He added: "There's definitely a buzz around the town, you can feel it."

Meanwhile Broc Dawson, a life-long fan of the Harriers, said he was "absolutely buzzing" for the game. The 34-year-old said: "I think my voice is going to go because I'll be rooting for the team.

"There has been a buzz around the town, it's all down to the fans and even the West Ham fans have been really nice and friendly as well. I'm going for 2-1 to Kidderminster."

Jane Turbutt, who was with her family, said she was "excited" but others were "nervous" by the game – with a family member adding: "It was like Christmas Eve last night, building up to this."

Karen Kelly, who was with Jamie Garrett, predicted a 2-1 win in extra time and said: "There's a brilliant atmosphere, really good for the team – they're really nice, nice blokes too, really good."

And they were full of praise for Harriers boss Russell Penn, with Mr Garrett adding: "Having been a Kidderminster Harriers' player for so long, he understands the club and the fans' aspect of it. The FA Cup run has been brilliant."

Jono Smith, who was with his six-year-old son Albert, said: "We're very excited for today, big game. It's been fantastic – we thought we would come early and get our regular seats and we've never seen it this busy two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, but I managed to get my parking spot so I was chuffed.