Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

Fire crews from four stations worked to contain a blaze at a warehouse.

The fire broke out at a building on the Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Street Map
The fire broke out at a building on the Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Street Map

The fire was at a warehouse on the Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster and was believed to have broken out around 4.22pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from Wyre Forest Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich and Malvern attended the fire and used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Sevice said the fire was extinguished and the fire engines had left the premises in the hands of the owners around 6pm.

She said: "We were called to a fire at Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster around 4.22pm, with crews from Wyre Forest Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich and Malvern attending the scene.

"The crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building, before handing it over to the responsible person around 6pm."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News