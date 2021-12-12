Four fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze

The fire broke out at a building on the Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Street Map

The fire was at a warehouse on the Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster and was believed to have broken out around 4.22pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from Wyre Forest Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich and Malvern attended the fire and used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Sevice said the fire was extinguished and the fire engines had left the premises in the hands of the owners around 6pm.

She said: "We were called to a fire at Firs Industrial Estate in Kidderminster around 4.22pm, with crews from Wyre Forest Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich and Malvern attending the scene.

"The crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building, before handing it over to the responsible person around 6pm."