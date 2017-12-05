Noel Gallagher invited to Black Country school to talk about drugs

But within 24 hours of posting his letter it had been shared on Instagram by the former Oasis rocker and had been ‘liked’ by tens of thousands of people around the world.

And although the 13-year-old’s invitation was declined, a further letter prompted an offer of backstage passes for the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig at Arena Birmingham in May next year.

The Kinver High School Year 8 pupil from Caunsall, near Kidderminster, said it was following a ‘Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE)’ lesson that he decided to put pen to paper.

Kinver High School Year 8 pupil, Sam Fisher.

He said: “Our teacher said write to anyone you want to about coming in to do a talk about what ever you want.

“I thought as he was a bit of a raver that maybe he could come in to talk about drugs as that was a topic we had been doing.

“I was just happy to get a response and was very excited about him replying.”

Sam’s handwritten first letter, which was addressed to ‘Mister Noel Gallagher’, said: “I am a big fan of yours and would love to hear about your stories.

“My class have been searching the topic of drugs in PSHE and (I know you are now clean) would like to hear about when you used to take drugs and how you turned it around.”

Sam's original letter to Noel.

Noel shared it via his official Instagram account last Tuesday with the caption: “Thanks for the offer Sam but as much as I’d love to come and regale your PSHE class with war stories from The 90’s I’m gonna have to pass as I’m currently in re-hab..I mean the studio!!!”

Sam’s second letter pushed for a backstage pass and the youngster revealed it was dream to play with Noel on stage.

Noel, replied: “Play on stage with me? Blimey you don’t want much do you eh?

“I’m sure one of my b****es at HQ will sort you out a pass of some description and we can hang out and exchange life stories.

“You can tell me tall tales from your PSHE class (whatever that is!) and I’ll fill you in about the 90s.”

The second handwritten letter.

Sam’s father, John Fisher, revealed Noel has been true to his word and that Sam has been contacted about the VIP tickets. John, 47, said: “It has been incredible really. It really snowballed.

“A lot of the others in his class were sending letters to MPs and but Sam wanted to send his to Noel and I said ‘go for it.’

“It was posted on the Monday and on Tuesday he called me at about 3pm and said ‘oh my God. Noel has replied.’ I had to set up an account just to view it.

“I thought Sam had taken a picture of the letter and had sent it to Noel.

“I didn’t realise actually Noel had taken the picture. By that time it had got 40,000 hits. After that it was on the press.”

Sam, who plays the guitar himself, now cannot wait for the gig in May.

He added: “I like bands like Oasis and the Stone Roses and the other Manchester bands. I reckon at the moment Oasis are my favourite – definitely after all of this.”