Pensioner distracted while money stolen in Kidderminster

Police are now appealing for information after the incident took place in the Chestnut Grove area of Kidderminster on November 10.

While the woman, in her 80s, was with one of the men in the kitchen it is believed that a second man entered the property and searched it.

It is reported that a large black safe containing a large sum of money, an envelope of money and three rings had been stolen.

One of the men is described as being between 20 to 30 years of age, around 5ft 8ins in height, with short black hair and moustache.

The second man is described as being slightly bigger than the first.

Detective Sergeant Ed Slough of Kidderminster CID said, "I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

"I would also urge local residents to be vigilant and should someone call at your address claiming to be a tradesman, don't let them in, and check for identification."

If you witnessed anything suspicious within the area or those matching the descriptions, then please call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident 541s.