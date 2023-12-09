Barrier work traffic restrictions will be temporarily lifted over festive period

A £6.2 million permanent barrier building scheme is underway to protect residents and businesses in the Beales Corner area which has suffered from repeated River Severn breaches in recent years.

The new Beales Corner Flood Risk Management Scheme will feature a combination of removable flood barriers and permanent raised walls with glass panels.

As a result of the work Stourport Road, which connects to the B4190 Kidderminster Road, has been closed in both directions between Kidderminster Road and Westbourne Street.

In a social media post the Environment Agency stated:

"@EnvAgencyMids one-way traffic restrictions on Kidderminster Road, #Bewdley will be removed over #Christmas and revert to two-way from December 22- January 2.

"The measures are in place during construction of the Beales Corners #Flood Risk Management Scheme. Restrictions remain on Stourport Road."

Stourport Road will be subject to closures until the main construction phase is complete in 2025.