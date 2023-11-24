Bewdley couple Ian and Vicky Evans had only moved into the property in Lodge Close in July, and were having work done on the outside this week.

The project was nearing its end today when the accident happened.

Workmen were taking down the scaffolding on Friday lunchtime when it was believed the handbrake failed and the lorry rolled down the drive, crashing through a brick wall into the couple's bedroom and dislodging a window.

The bungalow in Bewdley

It has left extensive damage to the front of the bungalow, and insurers say they will come out next week to assess the damage.

Fire officers came to inspect the damage and representatives of the scaffolding company are helping the couple secure the property along with their son and Ian's brother - but for now at least they face sleeping in the damaged bungalow.

Ian said: "It is really unfortunate to say the least and the insurance company have been no help so far. It is believed the gears or the handbrake on the lorry failed and it is a steep drive here, so it hit the building with a real wallop, and now we face pretty much starting again.

"Fortunately I have had some help from the family and the scaffolding company who have been very concerned, but I just hope the insurance people come back with some good news or arrange for us to be moved whilst the building work which is going to be needed is completed."