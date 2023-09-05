Pupils break the £1,000 mark after holding own Race for Life

Runners preparing for the Race for Life

The event, organised during PE lessons towards the end of the summer term, had been inspired by former student Ellie Smith on behalf of the charity’s Wyre Forest Fundraising Committee.

Her father, David Smith, treasurer of the committee, said: “It’s always good to see young people involved in raising funds for charity. My own daughter, Ellie, was previously a student at the school and we had looked to do this before - but those efforts were thwarted by the pandemic.

“Ellie has, however, maintained contact with the school and was able to prepare a Power Point presentation about cancer and how the funds raised would be used to help research, which could be shown in assemblies leading up to the event.

“She also helped to organise the event and produce information and materials. I am grateful to all who took part and I am told that everyone enjoyed the experience.”

Mr Smith said the committee hopes to run similar events with the other schools in the district and any wishing to support the charity should contact him on 07772 502757.