Audey Loveridge, of Woodman Caravan Park, Ribbesford Road, Bewdley was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday after previously being found guilty of raping a woman.

The court heard how Loveridge raped her on two occasions on December 5 and 6, 2022.

Loveridge also received an indefinite restraining order against the victim and has been ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Simon Reilly who led the investigation said: “The sentencing is certainly welcome in offering closure for the victim, and I hope that it assists her in being able to move forward with her life, however, I know the level of trauma inflicted upon the victim is something that sadly lives on.”

Cases of rape or sexual assault can be reported on the police website. Call 999 in an emergency.