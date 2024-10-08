‘It’s been bittersweet’: West Midlands Safari parks swaps beloved rhino Granville for two tonne Bonnie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And his place has been taken by his auntie - a two-tonne Southern white rhino, who has arrived from Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

The changing places is part of a conservation programme to help save the species from extinction.

Granville was born at the attraction in Bewdley in 2018 to mum Ailsa, who coincidentally is also eight-year-old Bonnie’s sister meaning they have now met for the first time.

Bonnie is joining the herd of eight white rhinos at West Midlands Safari Park while Granville has gone off to be part of a breeding programme at Woburn.

The attractions say it’s hoped their collaborative efforts will go some way to preserving genetic diversity of the species which are at risk of becoming extinct.

Rhino sisters (L-R) Ailsa and Bonnie, united for the first time, at West Midlands Safari Park. October 4, 2024. Bonnie, a two-tonne Southern white rhino has arrived at West Midlands Safari Park, and has been united with her sister for the first time. Bonnie is joining the herd of eight white rhinos at the park and is taking the place of Granville, a male who was born at the Park in 2018 to mum Ailsa, who coincidentally is also Bonnie’s sister! The movement of rhinos has been a collaborative effort between several wildlife parks, working towards a common goal of preserving genetic diversity of species who are at risk of becoming extinct.

‘Bittersweet for the team at West Midlands Safari Park’

Head keeper of ungulates at West Midlands Safari Park, Lisa Watkins, said: “It has been bittersweet for the team, with Granville moving on to become a breeding bull in his new home.

"We have all enjoyed watching him grow up from a cute little tank running around the safari, excited to meet the other species in his habitat, to the character he is today.

"We will miss him coming up for a fuss in the mornings, but we are extremely happy that he has gone to a safari park with familiar surroundings.

"We look forward to hearing that he has become a father in the future and to visiting him in his new home. We are proud to have played a huge part in the future conservation of the species.

“Whilst we are sad to see Granville leave, the team are thrilled to have another female to join the herd.

"Bonnie has settled in well now and has been mixed with most members of the herd so far which has been great.

"She has been out on safari enjoying the mud wallow and meeting the other animals.

"We hope to mix her with our male, Barney, very soon and look forward to having all nine rhinos out on safari for guests to enjoy seeing.”

Rhino keeper at Woburn Safari Park, Zack Turner, said: “It’s always sad to see any of our animals go, especially Bonnie.

"She’s a great rhino to work with and has so much personality.

"Although it’s sad to see her go, the chance to hopefully have a breeding group of rhinos, with the introduction of Granville is something that excites us all.

"With white rhinos being a species that face a lot of struggles out in the wild, breeding them here at Woburn would be a great step in the right direction for their conservation.

"Our team were ready to welcome Granville with open arms and plenty of hay!”

How is Bonnie settling in at West Midlands Safari Park?

Since arriving at the park, Bonnie has taken some time settling in and getting to know the other rhinos in neighbouring paddocks in the rhino house.

This includes four adult females, breeding male, Barney and three youngsters, one of which is Jambo – Bonnie’s nephew.

This is also where Bonnie met her sister Ailsa for the first time and the park said the pair displayed some sibling rivalry to start with.

The pair greeted each other with a short pushing match which lasted for a minute or two before they went off to share some hay together.

Both Ailsa and Bonnie started life at Blair Drummond Safari Park, in Scotland.

Ailsa was the second calf to be born to parents Dot and Graham in 2009 and Bonnie arrived seven years later in 2016.

Ailsa moved to West Midlands Safari Park in 2012 – four years before Bonnie was born, so has never met her sister until now.

Animal collection manager at Blair Drummond Safari Park, Kristine Fennessy Alexander, said: We are incredibly proud of the success of our Southern white rhino breeding programme at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

"It’s a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and the collaborative efforts of parks across Europe.

"The swap of Granville and Bonnie highlights the vital role that zoos and safari parks play in the conservation of this magnificent species.

“Bonnie’s move to West Midlands Safari Park, where she joins her older sister Ailsa, is a beautiful story of family ties spanning across generations.

"Dot and Graham, our beloved breeding pair, have been integral to this success, contributing an incredible six children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren to rhino conservation efforts.

“We’re delighted to see our extended rhino family thriving and contributing to the genetic diversity and future of the species.

"We look forward to seeing the joy that Bonnie and Ailsa’s reunion will bring to visitors and to continuing our collaboration with West Midlands Safari Park and others in EAZA Ex-situ Programme (EEP).”

A bit more about southern white rhinos

Southern white rhinos are classed as ‘near threatened’ by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), with around 16,000 remaining individuals in the wild.

The population of white rhinos has recovered greatly since almost becoming extinct in the early 1900s, but they are the subspecies of rhinos most threatened by poaching.