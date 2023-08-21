Road closed after 'serious collision'

A456 on the junction of the B4190, where the incident was said to have taken place

The crash on the A456 Bewdley by-pass which involves a serious injury, has led to the full closure of the road between the junctions of B4190, Long Bank and B4195, Stourport Road, in both directions.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious injury (collision) on the A456 in Bewdley.

"There will be a full road closure on the A456 between the junctions of B4190, Long Bank and B4195, Stourport Road in both directions and People are urged to avoid this area."