Road closed after 'serious collision'

A road is still closed after a "serious collision" in Bewdley.

A456 on the junction of the B4190, where the incident was said to have taken place
The crash on the A456 Bewdley by-pass which involves a serious injury, has led to the full closure of the road between the junctions of B4190, Long Bank and B4195, Stourport Road, in both directions.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious injury (collision) on the A456 in Bewdley.

"There will be a full road closure on the A456 between the junctions of B4190, Long Bank and B4195, Stourport Road in both directions and People are urged to avoid this area."

Routes around the town are already being made worse by temporary traffic lights by The Great Western pub affecting traffic between Callow Hill and Bewdley.

