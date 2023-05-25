Mixed response to new scheme around safari drive-through timeslots

West Midland Safari Park has introduced a new timeslot system for the drive-through section of the park

The popular attraction near Bewdley has announced that it is introducing Safari Drive-through time slots as a way of reducing the amount of time it takes customers to travel around the four-mile drive-through section.

The new scheme is due to start on June 5 and will mean that anyone booking online from that date onwards will be asked to select a time-slot on the West Midlands Safari Park website.

Additionally, anyone arriving without pre-booking tickets will be asked to park in the car park and purchase tickets and reserve an available time slot.

The Park has said that the new decision had come after listening to feedback from customers about the length of time it could take to travel around the drive-through.

A spokesman for the Park also said that customers could still enter the walk-through area as soon as the park opened and could re-enter that area as much as they liked throughout the day.

The spokesman said: "We’ve listened to all the feedback we’ve had about the length of time it can take guests to travel our 4-mile Safari Drive-through, and will now be introducing Safari Drive-through time slots from June 5 onwards.

"When booking online from this date, you’ll be asked to select a mandatory time slot to visit our Safari Drive-through.

"If you arrive at the Safari Park without pre-booked tickets, you’ll need to park up in our car park and head over to the Ticket Office to purchase your tickets and reserve an available Safari time slot.

"You can still enter the walk-through areas as soon as the Park opens, even if your Safari time slot is later in the day and can re-enter the walk-through areas as many times as you like throughout your day as there’s lots to see and discover.

"Thanks for your cooperation during this time. We really hope these changes will give our guests the best possible experience when visiting WMSP."

The new scheme, which was announced on the West Midlands Safari Park Facebook page has been met with a mixed response on the post, with some people praising the decision while others questioned why the scheme had been put in place.

Mat Read said: "From someone who has been and it has taken over four hours to get through the safari because everyone comes at the same time, I completely agree with this concept.

"It’s management. It will be better. I had no idea anyone went around it more than once given the speed that half of the people go through it and I’m surprised they need to.

"This is a good idea for me, WMSP. Well done."

Laura Davies said: "Gutted that’s us out. Not worth the 3 hour trip.

"We used to go around as soon as we get there and then when we are ready to leave to see the animals that wasn’t out or visible when we first went around.

"I wouldn’t want to be booking a time slot and spending the day constantly looking at my watch.

"It’s an expensive day/treat that I want to enjoy with my family no worrying about times."

Clare Moss said: "Fantastic idea. I was put off returning after the time it took to go through the safari last time.

"Ignore the negative feedback. This will be a godsend especially in school holidays."

Kylie Needham said: "I appreciate that the queues on the safari get long at peak times, but surely this is going to make it worse.

"If you can only go round once, people are going to wait where certain animals are until they have seen them and we always go back round the safari when we are ready to leave because it's close to feeding time some animals like the tigers & wild dogs are more active then."