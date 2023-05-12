Police still at scene and road still closed where three people, including four-year-old boy, were killed in crash

Police at the scene on Thursday, May 11.

Officers from North Worcestershire Police also said the A456 at Callow Hill remains closed, following the incident which happened overnight on May 10.

The road is closed at the junction with the Royal Forester Country Inn and the Lye Head Road. A diversion is in place via Great Witley and Stourport via A451.

Police are appealing for witnesses "including any motorists who used the road around the time of the collision and have dash cam footage."

They've asked members of the public to contact them using this web link.

A map of the road closure.

We remain on scene on the A456 at #CallowHill following a fatal collision which occurred on Wednesday 10 May



⚠️ The road is CLOSED on the #A456 at the junction with the Royal Forester Country Inn and the Lye Head Road, diversion in place via Great Witley and #Stourport via A451 pic.twitter.com/ZPKKqIgGEK — North Worcestershire Police (@NWorcsCops) May 12, 2023

The collision occurred near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456, at approximately 10.15pm.

A blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7 were involved in the crash.

The Ford Focus was travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi A7 towards Rock when the collision happened.

Tragically, three people in the Ford Focus were pronounced deceased at the scene: a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy.

The three people in the Audi were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after the crash near Bewdley and Kidderminster.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, operations policing unit, said yesterday: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers.

"The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision, we anticipate the road to be closed until later this afternoon (Thursday).

"Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email:- chloe.stephenson@westmercia.police.uk."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.17pm and sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that the two adults and child who were in the first car could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene.