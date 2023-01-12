Flood alert remains for River Severn in Worcestershire with more heavy rain forecast

The flood barriers being put up in Bewdley

Temporary flood barriers remain up in Bewdley as water levels are continuing to rise on the River Severn with the peak expected by residents within a couple of days.

The flood alert says: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

"The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels."

Further heavy rain is predicted on Saturday, according to The Met Office.

It comes as plans have been submitted for permanent flood defences to be built in Bewdley in a major step forward for the long-proposed scheme.

The Environment Agency is pushing forward on the roughly £6.2 million development which is hoped will safeguard homes – especially at Beales Corner.