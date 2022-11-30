Giant crocheted Christmas tree bringing festive cheer to Bewdley Museum

Left to right, Rachael Whitehead, Jenny Lethbridge, Kookie Golds, Ellie Hooper, Livvy Whitehead and Joanne Boardman. Photo: Colin Hill

The 12-foot structure is going on display in the foyer of the museum.

It has been created by a group of volunteers as part of a community project to help bring people together after the pandemic.

Freelance textile artist Ellie Hooper came up with the idea and helped the museum deliver the project.

Ellie said: “We only started with a few volunteers and some people were absolute beginners.

"It’s been fantastic to have this festive focus. But this project has been more than just crocheting, it’s been a real boost to everyone’s health and wellbeing and we’re looking forward to doing much more in 2023.”

The group has made more than 300 crocheted diamonds which have been sewn together.

They have also crocheted decorations for the tree.

The piece of art is displayed on a structure which has been created by museum volunteers.

Councillor Graham Ballinger, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for culture, leisure and community safety said: “The tree is going to look fantastic in the museum foyer.

"Many thanks to the group for their hard work and making the idea become a reality. It is great to be able to run projects like this again and give people the opportunity to do something different and make new friends after the isolation of the pandemic. “

The tree was officially unveiled on Saturday by Councillor Rod Stanczyszyn, Mayor of Bewdley.

It will be on display until December 23.

The tree can be viewed daily in the foyer between 10am and 4.30pm.

Bewdley Museum regularly runs crochet workshops. Information about future courses will be available on the museum’s website when new dates are confirmed.